Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Short Interest Down 14.7% in September

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Overstock.com Trading Up 6.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSTK opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Further Reading

