Ovata Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Tenneco makes up about 0.2% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Tenneco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 136,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 116,489 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tenneco by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEN traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.79. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.34). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

