Ovata Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 60,441 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. TEGNA makes up approximately 0.4% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 135,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 71.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.56. 1,521,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,769. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Huber Research raised TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

TEGNA Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.