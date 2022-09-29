Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.52

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 47455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OSI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Osino Resources from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on Osino Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources Stock Up 15.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.