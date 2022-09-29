OSB Group (LON:OSB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 815 ($9.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 739.50 ($8.94).

OSB stock opened at GBX 438 ($5.29) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 515.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 533.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 528.43. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 407 ($4.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.35).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

