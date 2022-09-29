Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Update

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF remained flat at $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. Orrön Energy AB has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics, a wind farm in Finland, a hydropower plant in Norway, and a Karskruv wind farm in southern Sweden. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022.

