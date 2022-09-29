Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 391,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

