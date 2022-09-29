OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.20 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20). 59,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 205,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.21).

OptiBiotix Health Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.41. The company has a market capitalization of £14.90 million and a P/E ratio of 249.27.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.