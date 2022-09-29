Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s current price.

SPXC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPX Technologies stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.12. 2,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,067. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.45. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.43 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $515,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 38.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.