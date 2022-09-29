Oppenheimer Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $275.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer to $275.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.55% from the company’s previous close.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.39.

Shares of EL stock traded down $10.83 on Thursday, hitting $217.31. 70,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.69 and a 200 day moving average of $256.89. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $223.73 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 194,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,031,000 after buying an additional 79,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 246,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,396,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

