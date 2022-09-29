Oppenheimer Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $275.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer to $275.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.55% from the company’s previous close.
EL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.39.
Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance
Shares of EL stock traded down $10.83 on Thursday, hitting $217.31. 70,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.69 and a 200 day moving average of $256.89. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $223.73 and a 12 month high of $374.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 194,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,031,000 after buying an additional 79,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 246,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,396,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
