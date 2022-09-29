Open Orphan Plc (LON:ORPH) Insider Yamin Mo’ Khan Buys 510,204 Shares

Open Orphan Plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating) insider Yamin Mo’ Khan bought 510,204 shares of Open Orphan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £51,020.40 ($61,648.62).

Open Orphan Trading Up 12.0 %

Shares of Open Orphan stock traded up GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 9.80 ($0.12). The company had a trading volume of 2,177,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.68. Open Orphan Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 8.68 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 25 ($0.30). The firm has a market cap of £65.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Open Orphan alerts:

Open Orphan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Open Orphan Plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

Receive News & Ratings for Open Orphan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Orphan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.