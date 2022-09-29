Open Orphan Plc (LON:ORPH) Insider Yamin Mo’ Khan Buys 510,204 Shares

Open Orphan Plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating) insider Yamin Mo’ Khan bought 510,204 shares of Open Orphan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £51,020.40 ($61,648.62).
Open Orphan Trading Up 12.0 %
Shares of Open Orphan stock traded up GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 9.80 ($0.12). The company had a trading volume of 2,177,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.68. Open Orphan Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 8.68 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 25 ($0.30). The firm has a market cap of £65.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Open Orphan Company Profile
