Opacity (OPCT) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week

Opacity (OPCT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $23,796.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.



About Opacity

Opacity launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opacity is www.opacity.io. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Opacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all.Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

