Omni Price Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $909,395.65 and approximately $312.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00008363 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00277205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001269 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017189 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,374 coins and its circulating supply is 563,058 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange."

