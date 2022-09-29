Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,895. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.