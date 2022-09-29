Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.62

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 81508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Olaplex Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. Research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Articles

