Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.25–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $463.99 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Okta to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.04.

Okta Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $56.45. 69,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Okta has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $272.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

