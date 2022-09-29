Oiler (OIL) Price Reaches $0.0705 on Exchanges

Oiler (OIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Oiler coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oiler has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Oiler has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oiler alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oiler Profile

Oiler’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oiler is www.oiler.network.

Oiler Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oiler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oiler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oiler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oiler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.