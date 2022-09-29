OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.414 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

OGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. OGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 79.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $86,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 88.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

