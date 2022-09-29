ODIN PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0421 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $728,903.99 and $3,149.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004097 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010898 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
ODIN PROTOCOL Profile
ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,332,244 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading
