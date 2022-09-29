ODIN PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0421 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $728,903.99 and $3,149.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,332,244 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

