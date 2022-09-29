Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.37

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 578174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Obsidian Energy Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $589.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.47.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

