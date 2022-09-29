O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Price Performance

OIIM opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.86. O2Micro International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the second quarter worth $52,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 144.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

Read More

