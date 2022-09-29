NXM Market Cap Tops $290.19 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. NXM has a total market cap of $290.19 million and approximately $700.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $44.01 or 0.00225991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 coins and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

