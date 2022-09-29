Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Nuvve from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Nuvve Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Nuvve stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $17.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvve
Nuvve Company Profile
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvve (NVVE)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.