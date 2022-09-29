Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Nuvve from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Nuvve Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nuvve stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvve

Nuvve Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuvve by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvve by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvve by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nuvve by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvve by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

