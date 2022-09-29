NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.91

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 10177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

NSK Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. NSK had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.53%.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

