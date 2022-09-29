Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 3.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

