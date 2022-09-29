Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.89.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. Novartis has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

