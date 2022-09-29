Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $101.81. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $82.71 and a 12-month high of $145.39.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

