Northstar Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $169.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $165.06 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

