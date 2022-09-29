Northstar Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after acquiring an additional 430,704 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $576.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $659.55 and a 200-day moving average of $679.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $563.49 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

