Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $12.46 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after buying an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 481,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO opened at $517.83 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $566.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

