Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.32.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

V.F. Stock Performance

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

