Northstar Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.3% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.0% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,830 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.2% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $281.40 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.47 and a 200 day moving average of $399.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

