Northstar Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after acquiring an additional 112,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $221.06 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $218.13 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.