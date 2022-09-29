Northstar Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.76 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

