Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $117.18 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

