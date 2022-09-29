Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Northern Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

