Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.
Northern Trust Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
