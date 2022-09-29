Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Cut to “Sell” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 71.00 to 70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $5.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

About Norsk Hydro ASA

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 8.49%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

