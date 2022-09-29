Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Cut to “Sell” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 71.00 to 70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.40.
Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $5.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.