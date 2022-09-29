Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Cut to “Sell” at Nordea Equity Research

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 71.00 to 70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $5.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 8.49%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

(Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.