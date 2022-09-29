Norcros (LON:NXR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $165.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 181.11 ($2.19), with a volume of 64517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a market cap of £161.67 million and a P/E ratio of 575.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.29.

In other news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 25,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.72), for a total value of £56,749.50 ($68,571.17).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

