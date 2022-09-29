Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in September

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nippon Carbon Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NCRBF remained flat at $30.24 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. Nippon Carbon has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $30.24.
Nippon Carbon Company Profile
