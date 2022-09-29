Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in September

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Carbon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NCRBF remained flat at $30.24 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. Nippon Carbon has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $30.24.

Nippon Carbon Company Profile

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

