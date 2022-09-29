Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in September

Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Peel Hunt began coverage on Ninety One Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NINTF opened at 2.50 on Thursday. Ninety One Group has a 12 month low of 2.35 and a 12 month high of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 2.47.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

