Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Nickel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from 1.40 to 1.10 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Nickel Industries stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Nickel Industries has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Nickel Industries Company Profile

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

