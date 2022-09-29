NFT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $714,480.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $18.30 and approximately $714,480.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,428.20 or 1.00008188 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006636 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064372 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005146 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists. The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

