NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Trading 2.2% Higher

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.78. 66,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 141,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NextCure from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NextCure Stock Up 2.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.08.

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 224.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the first quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NextCure by 104.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in NextCure during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NextCure by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

