NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Acquires 123,054.48 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDTGet Rating) insider James D. Dondero purchased 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 12.34 per share, for a total transaction of 123,054.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,639,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately 44,909,295.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NXDT traded up 0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,115. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 12.18 and a one year high of 17.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXDT. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,879,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $7,229,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,095,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,808,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,630,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

