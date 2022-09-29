NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Acquires 123,054.48 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero purchased 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 12.34 per share, for a total transaction of 123,054.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,639,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately 44,909,295.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NXDT traded up 0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,115. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 12.18 and a one year high of 17.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.57.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.