New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Stock Price Up 2.9%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 33,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,473,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $583.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). New Gold had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

