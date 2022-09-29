New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 3,607 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 100,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MPC traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.77. The company had a trading volume of 30,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,651. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $114.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.01.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.