New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 2.3 %

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,495. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

