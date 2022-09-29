New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in EOG Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.60. 43,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.91 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

