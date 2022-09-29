New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 1,085 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. NatWest Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,600. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.73 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.69 and its 200-day moving average is $256.89.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

