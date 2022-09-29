New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,264,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.27. 52,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,774. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

